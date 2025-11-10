Arshdeep Singh purchases new car worth Rs 3 crore after returning home from Australia tour: Details India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was recently in Australia to play in the ODI and T20I series. He played two ODIs and three T20Is on the tour and has now returned home, even as India prepare for Test series vs South Africa. Meanwhile, the fast bowler has purchased a new car worth Rs 3 crore.

New Delhi:

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has added a new car to his collection after returning home from the recently concluded Australia tour. India toured Down Under for three ODIs and five T20Is as the series concluded on November 8 (Saturday), even as the men in blue won it by a 2-1 margin.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep unveiled his new car - Mercedes-Benz G-Class - worth Rs 3 crore and shared the pictures of the same on social media as well. The cricketer shared photos of himself standing in front of the car and also with his family on Instagram while flaunting his new car.

In one of the videos posted, Arshdeep Singh was visibly delighted to own one of his dream cars.

Arshdeep Singh played 2 ODIs and three T20Is in Australia

Arshdeep Singh played two ODIs and three T20Is on the Australia tour where he picked seven wickets overall. He is a leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game for India already, with 105 scalps in 67 innings at an average of 18.59 and a strike rate of 13.3 with two four-wicket hauls.

However, the left-arm pacer didn't get to play all matches in the T20I series as India tried different combinations, preferring Harshit Rana over him. But after missing the first two matches, Arshdeep played in Hobart, Canberra and Brisbane. Apart from T20Is, the 26-year-old also has also featured in 11 ODIs so far, accounting for 17 wickets at an average of 23.17 and already has a five-wicket haul to his credit.

He will now spend some quality time with family, even as the Indian team is gearing up for the upcoming two-match Test series starting from November 14. India's next white-ball assignment is the three ODIs and five T20Is against South Africa. It remains to be seen if he will be part of the ODI series that is scheduled to commence on November 30.