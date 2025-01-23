Arshdeep Singh apologises to Yuzvendra Chahal after breaking latter’s T20I record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yuzvendra Chahal (Left) and Arshdeep Singh (right)

Arshdeep Singh on Wednesday, January 22 created history by becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Yuzvendra Chahal, with 96 wickets to his name was at the helm of things but Arshdeep with his two wickets against England at Eden Gardens broke the record. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are third, fourth and fifth on the list respectively.

Meanwhile, the youngster apologised to Chahal after breaking the record. In a video released by BCCI, Arshdeep hilariously hold his ears, seeking forgiveness. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue had a terrific time with the ball against England in the first T20I. Varun Chakravarthy clinched three wickets, while Arshdeep and Pandya picked two each as England posted 132 runs in the first innings.

The Indian openers had a blistering start to the second innings as Sanju Samson set the platform for Abhishek Sharma to later steal the show. The young opener smacked 79 runs off 34 deliveries as the hosts got the job done in just 12.5 overs. Despite the win, captain Suryakumar Yadav’s form remains a concern.

Varun meanwhile was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling in the middle overs. After the game, Arshdeep talked about the importance of bowling well in the middle overs and credited the spinner for doing his job perfectly since his return to the national team. Varun was also delighted with the recognition and said that the award gives him a sense of certainty.

“Varun bowled really well. In T20Is, it’s crucial to pick wickets in the middle overs because if the bowling team fails to pick wickets at that time, the opponent accelerates in the death and it’s difficult to bowl at that time. Since Varun joined, he has picked plenty of wickets in the middle overs and set the platform for us in the death. I hope he keeps up with the momentum,” Arshdeep said in the video released by BCCI.

“Feels good, this is my first player of the match for the country and definitely it feels great because it gives me a sense of certainty,” Varun added in the same video.