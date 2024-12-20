Another blow to South Africa's pace stocks, Ottneil Baartman ruled out of next game against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ottneil Baartman.

South Africa have picked up another blow to their fast-bowling stocks as pacer Ottneil Baartman has been ruled out of the third ODI against Pakistan. Baartman has picked up an issue in his right knee which will see him miss the final ODI of the series.

"Hollywoodbets Dolphins fast bowler Ottneil Baartman has been ruled out of the third One-Day International (ODI) against Pakistan due to a right knee injury," Cricket South Africa wrote in a post on social media.

He is the second bowler after Keshav Maharaj to pick up an injury in the ongoing series. Baartman is a fresh addition to South Africa's already injury-hit pace department. Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams and Anrich Nortje were injured recently.

Baartman felt discomfort in his run-up ahead of the second ODI and missed the game South Africa went down by 81 runs. He was part of the Playing XI in the first game in Paarl which the hosts had lost by three wickets.

The Proteas have named Corbin Bosch as his replacement for the final ODI in Johannesburg. Bosh is also in South Africa's Test squad and is likely to make his debut in the Centurion Test on the Boxing Day.

Maharaj was recently ruled out of the ODIs against Pakistan at the start of the series after getting injured during the warm-ups. As per a media release, 'scans revealed a left adductor strain' to Maharaj. He was sent home 'for rehabilitation and will be reassessed ahead of the first Test against Pakistan'.

South Africa recently announced their squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan. Baartman is not part of the 16-member squad. However, injured Mulder and Keshav Maharaj are part of it.

South Africa's squad for Test series against Pakistan:

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk)