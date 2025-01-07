Angelo Mathews criticises ICC for second-hand treatment to Sri Lanka in terms of Test allocation

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews wasn't happy with his side playing just four Tests in 2025

Sri Lanka's veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has slammed the ICC for second-hand treatment to his side in Test cricket as the islanders are scheduled to play just four Test matches in 2025. Sri Lanka, who played 13 Tests in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle are scheduled to play Australia in January (the series is part of the 2023-25 cycle only), will only play Bangladesh at home in June and that's that for the year for them.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play either England or Australia in the next cycle and hence, the number of matches have reduced. Sri Lanka will play just India among the big three, that too in 2026. Sri Lanka are scheduled to play India, West Indies and Pakistan in a total of six Tests in 2026 before ending their WTC 2025-27 cycle in New Zealand and at home against South Africa.

“Absolutely shocking to hear that Sri Lanka is only playing 4 test matches this entire year including the Aus Tests this month," Mathews wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while expressing his disbelief and shock. At 37, Mathews needs 1,958 runs to get to the milestone of 10,000 runs and he isn't getting any younger and the paucity of matches doesn't help and he termed it 'disappointing'.

Mathews' teammate and former Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne too echoed his compatriot's thoughts, as he is set to play his 100th Test during the Australia series. I haven’t given up hopes of getting there (10,000 runs), but it all depends on my form and fitness. This lack of Test matches isn’t helping me,” Karunaratne, who has 71.65 runs to his name in 98 matches, said.

Sri Lanka after a home series win against New Zealand and the victory at the Oval against England were in the fray to make a late charge to get to the WTC final. However, the 0-2 loss against South Africa cost them big time. Even if they win 2-0 against Australia, it might not be enough as their PCT 53.84 will be less than the visitors' 57.02. But the veteran Mathews was optimistic about his side's chances, "We’re determined to give it our all against the Aussies."