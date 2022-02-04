Andy Flower takes leave from PSL franchise to attend IPL mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Andy Flower.

Former Zimbabwe star Andy Flower has left Multan Sultans midway into the Pakistan Super League season to be in India for the IPL mega auction on February 11-12.

One of Zimbabwe's most successful cricketers, Flower, who coached Multan to the PSL title last year, will be in Bengaluru for the auction as he is the head coach of the new IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants.

According to Multan Sultans' media department, Flower will be available virtually and will return to Pakistan on February 13.

The PSL franchise will be without Flower for at least 10 days.

Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi on February 5 and 10 and take on Lahore Qalandars on February 11.

Flower will rejoin the side before the match against Karachi Kings on February 16.

Pakistan's former leg-spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed, and other coaches will guide the squad in his absence.

There are also speculations about Flower being considered for the England head coach's job.

Flower has coached the England team in the past.