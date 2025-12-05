Andre Russell reveals reasons behind calling time in IPL after 12 seasons with KKR After spending 12 seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell announced his retirement from the IPL. He revealed the reasons behind the decision, adding that workload was the biggest factor. He will now serve the franchise as their power coach.

Kolkata:

In a shocking move, West Indies powerhouse Andre Russell announced his IPL retirement ahead of the 2026 edition of the marquee event. He spent 12 years with Kolkata Knight Riders, winning two IPL titles and given the fact that he is still active in other franchise-based tournaments in the world, Russell could have gone on to play a couple of years more, at least, in the IPL. However, he decided to call his time, and has now been announced as the power coach of KKR.

Ahead of the mega-auction on December 16, Russell revealed the reason behind his rather surprising decision. He mentioned that the workload was extremely challenging, given that the travel is intense, especially when teams play two matches in a span of three days on some occasions. He added that the challenge was tough for him as an all-rounder and he managed that over the years, but believes that it was the right time for him to step aside.

It's always challenging for me as an all-rounder: Russell

“Definitely. It is based on the number of games and the travel. You have to make sure that you recover as well as possible to stay fresh and manage your body, manage practice sessions and your workload in the gym. You definitely need to practise, you need to hit the gym, but also make sure not to do too much,” Russell told Cricbuzz.

“With a big league like the IPL, it's always challenging for me as an all-rounder. And I can only speak on behalf of myself, because to bat, bowl and then make sure that you do some catching and fielding stuff – it's always challenging. I just think this league is so big that you always want to make sure that your best performance is always at hand,” he added.

Notably, Russell has played 140 matches in the IPL, scoring 2651 runs at a strike rate of 174.17. With the ball, he has claimed 123 wickets at an economy rate of 9.51.