Ambati Rayudu backs Chennai Super Kings to comeback despite subpar performances Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu took centre stage and backed Chennai Super Kings to make a comeback in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 after losing three out of their first four matches in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings have gotten off to a rocky start to their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side kicked off their campaign by taking on Mumbai Indians and registering a comfortable victory. However, after the first win, the side has plummeted into the wrong end of the standings.

In four matches played, the five-time champions have lost three and won one. However, despite the side’s subpar performances in the tournament, former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu took centre stage and backed CSk to make a comeback into the competition.

"They're trying to compare this CSK team to erstwhile CSK teams which have been really good and won tournaments. When you see it like-for-like, players in the past compared to now, I'd say they're not the same,” Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo T20 TimeOut.

"It's very difficult to replace a certain player with a certain player. They have to accept reality and get the best out of what they have. That's where I feel they seem confused and can't get their combinations right,” he added.

Furthermore, Rayudu talked about the performances of Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi who have been unable to perform so far, but the former batter opined that once CSK get the combination right, the performances will start to come.

"Players [like Deepak Hooda or Rahul Tripathi who have been dropped three games in] they thought would deliver in certain numbers, certain positions. They haven't been able to do that. It's quite an uphill task for them going [deep] into the season. I feel they will come back strong once they get their combination and personnel right,” Rayudu said.

It is worth noting that after losing three games on the trot, Chennai Super Kings will next take on Punjab Kings. Both sides face off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 8 in game 22 of the tournament.