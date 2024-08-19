Alyssa Healy unable to 'fathom' playing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in politically volatile Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alyssa Healy shakes hands with Nigar Sultana Jyoti.

Alyssa Healy is unable to "fathom" playing the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in politically volatile Bangladesh. The Australia captain feels that staging the global spectacle "might be the wrong thing to do" in the country given the way people are "dying" and expects the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make the right call.

"I find it really hard to see a cricket event going on over there at the moment and taking resources away from a country that is really struggling," Healy told reporters on Monday. "They're needing everyone they can possibly get in there helping people that are dying."

"I'd find it hard to fathom playing there at the moment, as a human being, I feel like it might be the wrong thing to do. But I'll leave it to the ICC to work out," she added.

The six-time champions will announce their squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next Monday (August 26) and the Australia captain is supremely confident that they will be able to adapt well as a group irrespective of the venue that ends up hosting the tournament.

"I feel like we're so well balanced in the…players that we get to choose from, wherever the World Cup gets put, I think we're going to have the right squad to take it on," Healy said. "We're obviously blessed we got to Bangladesh and got a taste of those conditions. But wherever we get put, we'll be ready to adapt."

Notably, Australia have been the most successful team in the history of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

After missing out on the final berth in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2009 following a loss at the hands of Ashes rivals and eventual champions England, Australia came back strongly and won the next three editions in the Caribbean (2010), Sri Lanka (2012) and Bangladesh (2014).

They failed to make it four in a row after losing to West Indies in the summit clash of the 2016 edition. However, 2016 was a rarity as they recollected themselves and scripted another hat-trick of World Cup wins in 2018, 2019 and 2022.