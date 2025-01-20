Alyssa Healy doubtful for remainder of Women's Ashes due to foot injury

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alyssa Healy

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy is in doubt for the remainder of the Women's Ashes due to a foot injury. She has been ruled out of the first T20I which is set to take place on January 20 with Tahlia McGrath taking over the captaincy duties. The tight schedule which sees two teams play three T20Is and a four-day Test in the space of 12 days has put Healy participation in doubt.

Cricket Australia has released an official statement stating that the Aussie skipper is being managed in a boot at the moment and a call on her availability for the rest of the series will be taken based on the suggestion from the medical team. "She is currently being managed in a boot and will not be available for this evening's game.

"CA's medical team is consulting with specialists to develop an appropriate management plan over the coming days. Her availability for the remainder of the series will be assessed as more information becomes available," the statement from CA read. For the unversed, Australia are currently leading the Ashes series 6-0 having won all three ODIs and need only one more win to retain the Ashes.

Coming back to Healy, the latest injury is another big blow for her at the fag end of her career. She sustained a foot injury during the T20 World Cup last year in October and reported soreness in the same foot after she ruptured her plantar fascia. A knee injury ruled her out of the Women's Big Bash League and the subsequent ODI series against India.

Alyssa Healy returned to play as a specialist batter in December 2024 against New Zealand in ODIs. She had resumed wicketkeeping only during the ODI leg against England only for her foot injury to crop up once again.