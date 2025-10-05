'Always wanted to get an opportunity': Suryakumar Yadav regrets not getting chance to play under MS Dhoni Star India batter and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav recently came forward and talked about how he regrets not getting a chance to play alongside and under former India skipper MS Dhoni on any level of cricket.

New Delhi:

Star India batter and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has well established himself as one of the best batters in the world in the shortest format of the game. Throughout his career, Suryakumar Yadav has won several accolades, but the star batter named not playing alongside MS Dhoni as the biggest regret of his career.

Suryakumar Yadav talked about not availing the chance to play alongside Dhoni in both international cricket and in the IPL (Indian Premier League). It is worth noting that by the time Suryakumar Yadav made his international debut, MS Dhoni had retired from the side.

"Firstly, I always wanted to get an opportunity when he was the captain of India. But I never got it. I saw him behind the stumps whenever I played against him. He has been very cool. One thing that I have learned from him when I played against him is to stay relaxed in all pressure situations, he looks around the game, sees around what is happening and then takes a call," Suryakumar said during JITO Connect 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav also talked about former India skipper Rohit Sharma

Furthermore, Suryakumar Yadav also heaped praise on former India skipper and veteran batter Rohit Sharma. He opined that the door was always open for players when they wanted to have a chat with Rohit for guidance. It is interesting to note that Rohit Sharma’s captaincy stint for India came to a close after Shubman Gill was named the new ODI skipper ahead of the Australia series.

"Then Rohit bhai, under whom I played a lot of cricket for the IPL franchise and India. He is someone who gets everyone comfortable around them, an inspiration to all youngsters. His door was open 24/7 for everyone. That's a different quality which I learnt from him and also from the other captains," Suryakumar Yadav said.