All-rounder Rishi Dhawan announces retirement from Indian limited-overs cricket

Just after the conclusion of the group stage in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India and Himachal Pradesh all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has announced his retirement from Indian limited-overs cricket.

Dhawan had led Himachal Pradesh to their only domestic title of any kind in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021/22 when he was also the second-highest run-scorer and wicket-taker for them. Dhawan has played three ODIs and one T20I for India, all of which came in 2016.

The all-rounder announced his retirement decision on social media and expressed gratitude towards the BCCI and other authorities. "It's with a heavy heart, even though I have no regrets, that I'd like to announce my retirement from Indian cricket (Limited over). It's a sport that has defined my life for the past 20 years. This game has given me immeasurable joy and countless memories that will always stay very close to my heart," he wrote in a caption to a social media post.

"I want to take a moment to show my gratitude towards the opportunities that were given to me by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders," the all-rounder added.

Dhawan clearly mentioned his decision to retire from white-ball cricket, which means he will continue to play first-class cricket for his state. He has played in all five matches of the Ranji Trophy for Himachal Pradesh this season.

Dhawan also reflected on his journey. "From humble beginnings to representing my nation on the grandest stages, it has been a privilege beyond measure. Cricket has been my passion, and my reason for waking up every morning.

"I would like to thank all of my coaches, mentors, teammates, and support staff for the valuable contributions you have made to shaping me into the person I am today," the all-rounder wrote in his post further.

Dhawan has played three ODIs in which he has 12 runs in two innings with one wicket. In the lone T20I, he made an unbeaten one and also picked up a wicket.