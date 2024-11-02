Akash Deep bamboozles New Zealand captain Tom Latham with peach-of-a-ball in IND vs NZ 3rd Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Akash Deep dismisses Tom Latham.

Indian speedster Akash Deep cleaned up New Zealand skipper Tom Latham with a peach-of-a-delivery on Day 2 of the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test in Mumbai. After New Zealand came to bat again in the second innings, the Indian speedster got the big fish with a perfect swinging delivery that outfoxed him.

The hosts took a paltry lead of 28 runs in the first innings as they racked up 263 runs in reply to New Zealand's 235. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant hit fifties, scoring 90 and 60, respectively. Washington Sundar made a crucial late contribution of 38 to take India into the lead but the hosts could not swell it bigger.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, India opened the bowling with Akash and he did not disappoint a bit. Akash could have got Latham on the previous delivery had the New Zealand skipper not reviewed an LBW dismissal which was originally given out. But an inside edge on review saved him.

On the very next delivery, the speedster steamed from around the wicket and bamboozled Latham with a brilliant inswinging ball. He swung the ball in to the left-hander, who tried driving it down the ground but missed the line completely. This left a big gap between the bat and pad and the ball sneaked through to rattle the stumps.

New Zealand have already clinched the series as they won the first two Test matches with comfort. They defeated India in Bengaluru by 8 wickets after chasing 107 and won the Pune Test by 113 runs. India lost a Test series at home for the first time since 2012. They are now looking to avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke