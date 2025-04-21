Ajinkya Rahane points batting is letting them down in IPL 2025 after loss to GT Ajinkya Rahane highlighted that the batters need to stand up after Kolkata Knight Riders failed to chase down another target in the Indian Premier League 2025. KKR failed to chase 199 and lost their home game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane feels that his team's batting needs to learn and improve as soon as it can be after KKR's loss to Gujarat Titans in the 39th match of the tournament. KKR, the defending champions, have only three wins in eight matches and are almost in the must-win territory to keep their title defence hopes alive.

KKR failed to chase 199 against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gadens in their eighth match of the tournament, days after failing to hunt down 112 against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. Skipper Rahane felt that the team needs to improve its batting after the loss to GT. "I thought 199 was chaseable, we came back into the game really well with the ball. When you are chasing 199, you expect good opening start with the batters, that's where we are struggling throughout this tournament. I thought 199 chaseable on this wicket, we bowled really well, we faltered with our batting. We need to learn as quickly as possible and keep going," Rahane said after KKR's 39-run loss to GT at Eden Gardens.

He stated that the pitch was slow but this target should have been chased. The skipper highlighted that they are not doing well in the middle overs. " It was little slow, but we thought if we get them below 200, it'll be really good. We know these conditions really well, we need to bat properly, we need to bat well in the middle overs, that's where we are struggling. When you're chasing a big target, you expect a good start with the opening batters. That's what we are looking to get better, as a batting unit, no complains with our bowlers," he said.

GT were going strong with Shubman Gill eyeing a hundred and Jos Buttler looking strong too. However, the KKR bowlers tried pulling things back and managed to keep the visitors to under 200. Rahane praised the bowling unit. "Bowlers are doing a really good job game after game. Fielding is a part I always believe we can control as a team. If you can save 10-15 runs on the field. that's always better for the team. It's always about intent and attitude, you got to be switched on throughout the 20 overs, that's where we are lacking in. But the guys are working hard. This format is always about being brave. You can't think too much about the past. You need to learn from your mistakes," he said.