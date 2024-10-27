Agni Chopra, son of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, slams second straight double ton in Ranji Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : X Agni Chopra.

Rising star Agni Chopra, who is the son of renowned Indian film producer and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, slammed back-to-back double centuries in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The 25-year-old Mizoram batter slammed 218 in the clash against Manipur in the third round of Ranji Trophy Plate 2024/25.

Chopra's 218 came off only 269 balls, laced with 29 fours and one six. His double ton helped Mizoram reach 536 in the first innings in their clash against Manipur in Nadiad. Wicketkeeper Jehu Anderson, Mohit Jangra and Vikash Kumar also scored fifties in their team's marathon innings.

This is Chopra's second straight double century in the Ranji Trophy. He had earlier slammed a century and a double hundred in the second-round clash against Arunachal Pradesh. His blistering knocks of 110 and 238 helped Mizoram register a 267-run win.

He has been on a stellar rise in the domestic circuit. Chopra has hit 1585 runs in nine matches at the first-class level. He already has eight centuries and four fifty-plus scores with his average just under a shade of 100.

Notably, Agni Chopra is the son of famous Indian film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has produced several big movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots and PK among others.

Coming back to the match between Manipur and Mizoram, Manipur went to stumps on Day 2 of the Test match at 105/4. KC Cariappa took three wickets, while Karnajit Yumnam was the top scorer for Manipur as he made 39. Johnson Singh and Pheiroijam Jotin went back unbeaten on the second day.

Manipur's Playing XI:

Karnajit Yumnam, Al Bashid Muhammed, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Pheiroijam Jotin, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Sultan Karim, Ahsanul Kabir, Bishworjit Konthoujam

Mizoram's Playing XI:

Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, KC Cariappa, Vikash Kumar, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Bobby Zothansanga (c), G Lalbiakvela, Mohit Jangra