Irfan Pathan fourth player to test COVID-19 positive after playing Road Safety World Series

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. Irfan, who played the Road Safety World Series, was in Raipur recently.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested," wrote Irfan on Twitter.

"Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health."

Earlier on Saturday, Irfan's elder brother Yusuf had also tested positive for COVID-19. After returning from Raipur, members of the Indian Legends team - Sachin Tendulkar, S Badrinath and Yusuf - had tested positive.

In the final of the Road Safety World Series, Yuvraj Singh had smashed four sixes and four boundaries in his 41-ball 60, helping India Legends defeat Sri Lanka to clinch the title. Yusuf had also starred, smashing 62 off just 36 deliveries and steering the Indian side to a hefty 181-run total.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Yusuf wrote on Twitter a couple of days ago.

India Legends' captain Sachin Tendulkar had also revealed that he has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined at home.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms.

"All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he had tweeted.