After Team India's victory parade in Mumbai, star player calls for another rally, reveals details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian team during victory parade in Mumbai.

Team India took a victory parade alongside the Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate the historic T20 World Cup 2024 win in the USA and West Indies. The Men in Blue landed in Delhi on Thursday as the hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean caused a delay of a few days.

The team celebrated the win in Delhi and Mumbai with innumerable fans flocking to the streets to welcome the champion team. The Men in Blue took a victory parade from Niraman Point alongside the Marine Drive in Mumbai to the Wankhede Stadium on the evening of their arrival date.

Now after the big celebration in the city, Mohammed Siraj has called the fans for another victory rally in his home city Hyderabad. "Let's recreate the victory rally in Hyderabad with our very own world champion Mohammed Siraj. Tomorrow, i.e., 5th July at 6:30 pm from Sarojni Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam to Eidgah Ground. See you all in Hyderabad," Siraj wrote on his Instagram story.

A night for the ages in Mumbai

It was a night for the ages in Mumbai. The team landed in the city after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The Men in Blue reached the Niraman point along the Marine Drive for an open bus parade. They reached the Niraman point through a bus after landing in Mumbai.

The procession began in attendance of tens of thousands of people at the Marine Drive as the Indian members greeted the fans in an open bus. The bus laboured its way to the nearly 1 Km route and reached the Wankhede Stadium, its destination, in almost an hour.

After reaching the Wankhede, there was a special felicitation program organized for the Indian team. The Men in Blue were also presented with the Rs 125 Crore cheque as promised by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

After the program, the team took a lap of honour around the Wankhede Stadium with patriotic songs being played in the background. They sang and danced their hearts out before thanking the fans and making their way inside the pavilion to close a memorable day.