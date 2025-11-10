After Ravindra Jadeja, another CSK star deactivates his Instagram account amidst trade talks Chennai Super Kings are set to trade Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson. Meanwhile, a CSK star has deactivated his Instagram account after Ravindra Jadeja amid the trade speculations.

New Delhi:

The IPL trade market is heating up at the moment. Chennai Super Kings are set to trade in Sanju Samson for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in what is an extremely high-profile deal with the Rajasthan Royals. Jadeja and Samson have been mainstays of the two teams, with the latter being the captain from 2021 onwards. Jadeja has also served as CSK's skipper in 2022 but stepped down midway after a poor season.

While ESPNCricinfo reported that CSK are set to trade Samson and give Jadeja and Curran, a report in the Indian Express claimed that CSK will give Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana for getting the RR wicketkeeper. Amidst all this, Pathirana has reportedly deactivated his Instagram account.

CSK and RR are in advanced talks for the Samson trade, with even a CSK official confirming the franchise's interest. "Everyone knows we are interested in getting Sanju. We have expressed our interest in procuring him in this trading window. RR is yet to confirm, as their management said they are weighing the options. We are hopeful Sanju will play for CSK," a CSK official told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings have been dealt a blow as their bid to get Washington Sundar from the Gujarat Titans has been declined by the 2022 champions.

Sundar has risen up the ranks in the world cricket circuit and is an Indian regular now, and has been part of the squads in all three formats more often than not, and also gets to play the games.

He was roped in by the Titans in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 3.2 crore after he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, for whom he played from 2022 to 2024, but warmed the benches mostly in 2024 due to the impact player rule.

As for CSK, they have a history of strong spinners on their side. They had the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali with them. Meanwhile, with Jadeja set to go to the Royals, their spin stocks will decline further.