After losing to Pakistan, India stunned by UAE in Hong Kong Sixes, fail to reach in quarterfinals

India lost both of their Pool C matches in the Hong Kong Sixes. They went down to Pakistan in their opening match and then lost to UAE in the second one. India failed to reach in the quarterfinals.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2024 8:28 IST
India lose to Pakistan and UAE.
Image Source : HONG KONG SIXES India lose to Pakistan and UAE.

India have been stunned by minnows UAE in the Pool C match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024. The Robin Uthappa-led team lost to the minnows by one run in their clash at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. Chasing a target of 131, the Indians fell one run short at the end. With this, they have failed to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament. 

India came into the clash against UAE after losing to Pakistan. They were in a must-win situation coming into this clash. Uthappa put UAE to bat first. Led by Khalid Shah's opening exploits and Zahoor Khan's blistering finish, UAE made 130. India were under the pump. Captain Uthappa and Stuart Binny gave their best to eke out a victory but with three needed off the final ball, Binny could hit only one run. The Indians went down by one run. They face England in a bowl match.

More to follow...

