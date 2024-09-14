After hitting century, Ishan Kishan turns into bowler in India B vs India C Duleep Trophy match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ishan Kishan.

After scoring a century for India C, Ishan Kishan rolled his arm with the ball in his team's clash against B in the Duleep Trophy 2024. Ishan, who is currently running out of the Indian team, is looking to impress the selectors with his appearances and performances in the domestic circuit.

During India B's first innings, Kishan turned into a bowler as Ruturaj Gaikwad decided to hand him an over. He came to bowl in the 73rd over when India B were five down with Washington Sundar and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore at the crease. Kishan did not trouble the batters as he concluded his over for seven runs without any wickets. Not only Ishan but Sai Sudharsan, another batter, came to bowl an over for India C, concluding his over for three runs.

Notably, this was the first time that Kishan came to bowl in first-class cricket after two years. This was his only sixth over in first-class cricket. He had earlier bowled four overs for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy in 2018 before delivering an over in the 2022 season of Ranji Trophy.

Kishan had earlier hit a blistering ton for India C as he made 111 from 126 balls, laced with 14 fours and three sixes. Coming out to bat when India D were 97/2, Kishan batted with great intent as he hogged the limelight. Baba Indrajith made 78 from 136 balls, while Manav Suthar also made 82 from 156 deliveries.

Batting first, India C made 525 due to Kishan, Indrajith and Manav's knocks. India B are in huge trouble in their opening innings, being at 309/7 and trailing by 216 runs. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is unbeaten at 143 with Rahul Chahar, who has made 18 from 31 balls.

India B's Playing XI:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Rinku Singh, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar

India C's Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Anshul Kamboj, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan, Abishek Porel (wk), Manav Suthar, Mayank Markande, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sandeep Warrier