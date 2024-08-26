After going past India, Spain cricket team creates world record in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET ESPANA AND GETTY Spain cricket team and Suryakumar Yadav

When it comes to team sports, India and Spain are not referred to in the same bracket, apart from hockey. India defeated Spain to win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics earlier this month but then when it comes to cricket and football, India and Spain are way ahead of each other respectively. However, interestingly, Spain's cricket team has broken India's massive record in the T20Is and has even created a world record in the shortest format of the game.

Team India jointly holds the record for winning the most consecutive T20Is among the top 12 nations. The men in blue have won 12 consecutive matches in the format which is a record among major cricketing teams alongside Afghanistan. But if all the nations playing the shortest format are considered, Spain owns that record now having won 14 matches on the trot with their win over Greece in the ongoing Europe T20 World Cup Sub Regional Qualifier C at Guernsey.

Spain broke team India's record last week on Thursday (August 22) beating the Czech Republic by just one run and went past Malaysia and Bermuda in this aspect with a seven-wicket win over Greece on Sunday (August 25) at Guernsey Rovers Athletic Club Ground, Port Soif. For the unversed, Malaysia and Bermuda jointly held the earlier world record of winning most consecutive T20Is having won 13 matches on the trot.

Spain has not lost a single T20I in their last 14 outings since February 25, 2023. As for India, the team won 12 consecutive T20Is from November 2021 to February 2022. Afghanistan is the other major Test-playing nation with the same record as they also won 12 consecutive T20Is from February 2018 to September 2019.

Teams with the most consecutive wins in T20Is