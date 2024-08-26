Monday, August 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. After going past India, Spain cricket team creates world record in T20Is

After going past India, Spain cricket team creates world record in T20Is

Spain is currently competing in the Europe T20 World Cup Sub Regional Qualifier C at Guernsey. Their recent win came against Greece by seven wickets. They are on top of the points table in group A having won three out of four matches while the other game ended in no result.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2024 18:30 IST
T20Is
Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET ESPANA AND GETTY Spain cricket team and Suryakumar Yadav

When it comes to team sports, India and Spain are not referred to in the same bracket, apart from hockey. India defeated Spain to win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics earlier this month but then when it comes to cricket and football, India and Spain are way ahead of each other respectively. However, interestingly, Spain's cricket team has broken India's massive record in the T20Is and has even created a world record in the shortest format of the game.

Team India jointly holds the record for winning the most consecutive T20Is among the top 12 nations. The men in blue have won 12 consecutive matches in the format which is a record among major cricketing teams alongside Afghanistan. But if all the nations playing the shortest format are considered, Spain owns that record now having won 14 matches on the trot with their win over Greece in the ongoing Europe T20 World Cup Sub Regional Qualifier C at Guernsey.

Spain broke team India's record last week on Thursday (August 22) beating the Czech Republic by just one run and went past Malaysia and Bermuda in this aspect with a seven-wicket win over Greece on Sunday (August 25) at Guernsey Rovers Athletic Club Ground, Port Soif. For the unversed, Malaysia and Bermuda jointly held the earlier world record of winning most consecutive T20Is having won 13 matches on the trot.

Spain has not lost a single T20I in their last 14 outings since February 25, 2023. As for India, the team won 12 consecutive T20Is from November 2021 to February 2022. Afghanistan is the other major Test-playing nation with the same record as they also won 12 consecutive T20Is from February 2018 to September 2019.

Related Stories
BCB distributes 3,000 essential supply packets to flood-hit regions of Bangladesh

BCB distributes 3,000 essential supply packets to flood-hit regions of Bangladesh

Kevin Pietersen raises serious questions on Pakistan team after first-ever Test loss to Bangladesh

Kevin Pietersen raises serious questions on Pakistan team after first-ever Test loss to Bangladesh

Blow for Bangladesh and Pakistan, ICC docks WTC points for slow-over rate; Shakib Al Hasan fined

Blow for Bangladesh and Pakistan, ICC docks WTC points for slow-over rate; Shakib Al Hasan fined

Teams with the most consecutive wins in T20Is

Teams Wins
Spain 14* (Streak in progress)
Malaysia 13
Bermuda 13
Afghanistan 12
India 12
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement