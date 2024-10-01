After being snubbed for Bangladesh T20Is, star pacer misses out on ROI's playing XI for Irani Cup

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Khaleel Ahmed during the Duleep Trophy fixture in Bengaluru on September 5, 2024

Rest of India won the crucial toss and elected to bowl first in the Irani Cup 2024 clash against Mumbai in Lucknow on Tuesday. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made some bold decisions to leave out the star Indian pacer from the playing XI.

Both wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan made the playing eleven for the Rest of India but there was no place for the fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm pacer was surprisingly dropped from India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh to feature in the Irani Cup supposedly but failed to find a place in the starting eleven for Rest of India.

Rest of India Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore (WK), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohammad Juned Khan, Mohit Avasthi.

