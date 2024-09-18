AFG vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface in Sharjah play in Afghanistan vs South Africa 1st ODI?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD Afghanistan vs South Africa

The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and South Africa is all set to get underway today at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Having first met only in ODI World Cups twice, the two teams are locking horns in a bilateral series for the first time. With the ICC Champions Trophy less than six months away, both Afghanistan and South Africa will be keen on preparing for the tournament.

South Africa have already dealt with a blow ahead of the series opener as their captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first ODI. Aiden Markram has been named the stand-in captain and the visitors will be hoping to make a mark on the leadership front.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be delighted to see Rashid Khan back after he missed out on the Test squad against New Zealand. The spinner will have to perform well if they are to put the Proteas under pressure and the conditions in Sharjah could be tailor-made for the spin bowlers.

Sharjah pitch report for AFG vs SA 1st ODI

With this being the first ODI of the series, the surface on offer is expected to be decent to bat on. But the nature of the pitch is such, it will definitely slow down as the match progresses and spinners will come into the game soon. Medium-pace bowlers with variations will also find success on this surface.

Sharjah - ODI Numbers Game

Matches played - 257

Matches won batting first - 135

Matches won bowling first - 120

Average first inns score - 223

Highest total - 364 by PAK vs NZ

Highest total chased - 285 by AUS vs PAK

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Nqba Peter, Andile Simelane

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Darwish Rasooli, Riaz Hassan, Bilal Sami, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Rahmanuallah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Naveed Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Malik, Allah Ghazanfar