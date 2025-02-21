AFG vs SA Pitch Report, Champions Trophy 2025: How will surface at National Stadium in Karachi play? With Afghanistan all set to kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on the mighty Proteas, let us have a look at how the pitch could play in the upcoming game of the tournament.

The ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 continues with Afghanistan taking on South Africa. Both sides will lock horns in game 3 of the tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21. The game could be a close one, considering the form both sides have been in as of late.

Afghanistan will be coming into the tournament on the back of strong performances in the ODI World Cup 2023 and an impressive run in the ODI format since then. It is worth noting that Afghanistan barely missed out on the semi-final spot in the ODI World Cup 2023, even giving tough competition to some of the best teams in world cricket.

On the other hand, South Africa will be hoping to improve considering their recent performances in the recently concluded tri-series. However, with the return of several star players, the Proteas will hope for a good performance and a winning start to the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the clash, many have been wondering how the pitch would play in Karachi.

National Stadium, Karachi Pitch Report:

The surface at the National Stadium in Karachi is one that is preferred by the batters. A belter of a surface could be in play for the AFG-SA clash, with the batters making the most of the surface. The spinners could come into play in the latter stages of the game and offer some good turn.

National Stadium, Karachi—The ODI Numbers Game

Total matches: 79

Matches won batting first: 37

Matches won bowling first: 39

Average 1st innings score: 240

Average 2nd innings score: 205

Full squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka