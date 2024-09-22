AFG vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Afghanistan vs South Africa match in Sharjah

Follow us on Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS X Afghanistan will look to seal the three-match ODI series 3-0 against South Africa in Sharjah on Sunday, September 22

Afghanistan will aim for a series whitewash as they take on South Africa in the ODI series finale in Sharjah on Sunday, September 22. Afghanistan have been outstanding with their execution against a sort of depleted South African side, which is missing seven of their first-choice players. However, that can't be an excuse for the Proteas for abject capitulation against spin in both the games with Afghanistan winning them comfortably and taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match assignment.

Allah Ghazanfar in the series opener and Rashid Khan and Nangeyalia Kharote in the second were brilliant with their lines, lengths and accuracy as they had the South African batters on the mat. Not just the batters, but the bowlers too are not making it count for the Proteas.

On the very same pitch, Afghanistan smashed a 311-run score with Rahmatullah Gurbaz running riot, scoring a quickfire century with the middle-order chipping in. Apart from Bjorn Fortuin, every single bowler was plundered in the second ODI and having suffered such huge losses in back-to-back games, South Africa need some inspiration to not only come back in the series but also avoid a clean sweep.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, playing a bilateral series against such a big team like South Africa will have extra motivation on Sunday to get the job done.

My Dream11 team for AFG vs SA 3rd ODI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (vc), Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Lungi Ngidi, Allah Ghazanfar

Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi