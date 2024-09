South Africa will be without their skipper Temba Bavuma for the opening match as the star batter misses out due to an illness. Aiden Markram takes the captain's armband today.

South Africa have rested star bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee while Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje are featuring in the ongoing CPL. The ace wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen has taken a break due to a personal reason.

A big task awaits for a new-look Proteas today.