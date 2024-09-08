AFG vs NZ Live: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test live on TV and streaming in India?

Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
Afghanistan will be playing their 10th Test match and first-ever against New Zealand in Greater Noida, starting September 9. For New Zealand, this will be the start of a big Test season in Asia with two games in Sri Lanka after this and three matches against India in India.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2024 14:20 IST
Image Source : GETTY/ACBOFFICIALS Afghanistan will take on New Zealand for the first time in Test cricket in a one-off match in Greater Noida

Afghanistan will be up against New Zealand for the first time in Test cricket as the two teams lock horns in a one-off match in Greater Noida, starting Monday, September 9. Afghanistan, one of the newbies in the Test arena, have played nine matches so far and won only three. After their inaugural match against India, this might be their toughest test even though the conditions will be a bit alien for New Zealand as well. However, the ongoing monsoon season in Delhi-NCR might blunt the conditions a bit.

Afghanistan have almost a new-look bowling attack for red-ball cricket and hence the likes of Zahir Khan, Fareed Malik and Nijat Masood will have to take responsibility as New Zealand have a solid and experienced batting line-up and even though the conditions are different from what they experience at home, they still have batters who have played on varied wickets. 

Afghanistan, hence will have to rely on their batters including skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran to get the job done. New Zealand will definitely start as favourites but Afghanistan can spring up a surprise in wet conditions.

When and where to watch AFG vs NZ only Test match live on TV and OTT in India?

The second Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will kick off on Monday, September 9 at 10 AM IST every day till Friday, September 13. The AFG vs NZ Test match will be live broadcast on TV in India on Eurosport channel and it can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil(w), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Afsar Zazai, Nijat Masood, Shamsurrahman, Fareed Abdul Malik

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, William ORourke

