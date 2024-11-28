'Adding some spice to your suffering': Virat Kohli engages Australian PM in fun banter | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Canberra on November 28, 2024

Virat Kohli was reminded of all the suffering Australia is facing by none other than the country's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese when the Indian cricket team visited the Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. In his reply, the Indian cricketer did not hold himself to tease the Australian PM in a fun banter.

India entered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 as the second favourites having lost a shock 0-3 home Test series defeat against New Zealand. But they just did not emerge as the winners in the first Test against Australia in Perth but did it by recording their biggest-ever win in Australia.

Kohli himself led the charge with an unbeaten century in the second innings, his 7th in Australia, the most by any visiting batter in Test cricket.

Ahead of the team's next game against Prime Minister's XI, Albanese hosted the Indian team at the Parliament House in Canberra. When captain Rohit Sharma introduced Kohli to the Australian PM, the latter congratulated the Indian star for his heroics in Perth and added, "As if we weren't suffering enough at that point."

Kohli had a cheeky smile and replied, 'Just wanted to add some spice to it.' Indian batter's reply made Albanese and surrounding cricketers laugh.

Notably, the 36-year-old Indian cricketer went to Australia without a hundred across formats in 2024. Kohli's poor run of form was well highlighted by the Australian media which did not see him returning to a form with a match-winning hundred at the Optus Stadium.