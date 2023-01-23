ACC to meet in February, Asia Cup and India's participation in tournament set to be discussed: PCB

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ACC to hold meeting in February

The Asian Cricket Council is set to convene a meeting on February 4 to discuss on the matters relating to the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan Cricket Board informed on Monday. PCB succeeded in convincing the ACC to hold an executive board meeting after it requested the Asian cricket Board.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi told media in Lahore on Monday that during his recent visit to Dubai, he had succeeded in convincing the ACC members to hold the board meeting. "It is a major development that the ACC board will meet on 4th February in Bahrain and matters relating to the Asia Cup will be discussed," he said.

Najam Sethi interacted with media on Monday

"There will also be an ICC meeting in March and I don't want to go public with what negotiations I had with ACC members in Dubai or what I plan to do, argue or discuss at the coming meetings. But yes definitely India and Pakistan cricket relations are important.” The PCB was upset last year when ACC president Jay Shah said that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and that the event would be relocated elsewhere as it had happened in 2018.

The PCB, led at that time by Ramiz Raja, had shot back by threatening that if India didn't come to Pakistan then it would also not send its team for the ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year. Ramiz later also threatened that Pakistan could also consider withdrawing from the Asia Cup. Sethi agreed that cricket matters between India and Pakistan need some clarity so that ACC and ICC events are not affected.

"Hosting the Asia Cup this year is very important and India sending its team is a big issue because it will obviously have repercussions on the Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan in 2025. The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and they recently were in a tussle with India's BCCI. The Indian Board's secretary and ACC president Jay Shah had stated that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and that the event would be shifted from Pakistan.

