ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India A leapfrog Pakistan A with thumping win over Nepal in Group B

ACC Emerging Asia Cup: Yash Dhull's India A on Monday registered a cakewalk win over Nepal in their second Group game of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Riding on the back of Nishant Sindhu's star performance with the ball and the openers' dominant outing with the bat, India A chased down 168 with 9 wickets in hand. After their win at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, the Men in Blue move to the top position in Group B, leapfrogging Pakistan A. India A have won two consecutive games in the competition.

Coming into the game, India A were already considered favourites. They had won the previous match against UAE A in a similar fashion where the team displayed a perfect performance in all the departments. Dhull's team was too hot to handle for Rohit Paudel's Nepal. The Nepalese were folded for 167 with Nishant Sindhu picking four wickets including that of the opposition skipper Paudel for 65. The right-handed Paudel was the only bright star in Nepal's innings as none of the others touched 40.

Chasing a meagre total, Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma got India off to a brilliant start. The duo toyed with the bowlers and stitched a 139-run stand, before Sharma fell to Paudel on 87, agonisingly close to a ton. Dhruv Jurel walked out at three and with the unbeaten knocks of Sudharsan (58) and Jurel (21), India A got over the line in just 22.1 overs.

