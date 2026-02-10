Abhishek Sharma update: What happened to star opener? Will he miss IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 clash? With India gearing up to face Namibia in their second T20 World Cup 2026 match on February 12, focus will be on Abhishek Sharma, one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. However, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate gave an update on the star batter's fitness.

New Delhi:

With India set to face Namibia in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, February 12, eyes will be on the likes of Abhishek Sharma. The hard-hitting left-handed batter has been one of the most fearsome batters in T20 cricket currently, with his ability to flip the matches upside down in a few balls being a standout feature of his batting.

However, there were reports of him being ill as he reportedly left the team dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence. Moreover, India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav spoke about Abhishek being "under the weather".

"Washi is joining us in Delhi. He's good. Everything is fine. Bumrah, he was having a high fever due to the weather, like how Abhishek was under the weather. But rest, everything is good," SKY had said after India's close shave win over the USA in their opener.

What happened to Abhishek? Will he play in next match?

Meanwhile, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed that Abhishek is not well as he is having issues with his stomach. "Abhi still got a few issues with his tummy, we hope that he'll be available for the game in a few days' time," assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said ahead of the match against Namibia on Thursday.

The star batter did not train with the Indian team during their practice session at the national capital on Tuesday.

Fielding coach confirms Sundar joined Indian team, speaks on Bumrah

Meanwhile, the coach also confirmed that Washington Sundar has joined the team after recovering from his side tear. "Yeah, Washington joined the team yesterday; he'll train today," the coach said.

There was encouraging news on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness as the spearhead looked in top shape during training. He began with a few gentle strides to loosen up before switching spikes and bowling at full intensity to captain Suryakumar Yadav.

In one sharp spell, Bumrah beat Surya for sheer pace and forced him to play the ball onto his stumps, underlining just how lethal India’s premier fast bowler can be when fully fit. "He's been off 10 days without bowling, but he's feeling a lot better and moving a lot better, so we'll see how training goes for them and get the team together on Friday," ten Doeschate added.