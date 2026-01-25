Abhishek Sharma creates history vs New Zealand with 14-ball fifty, falls just short of mentor Yuvraj Singh Abhishek Sharma punished the New Zealand bowlers during the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. He slammed a fifty off just 14 balls as he created history against New Zealand.

New Delhi:

Star India opener Abhishek Sharma has achieved a historic milestone for India during the third T20I between India and New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The deadly left-handed bowler played a jaw-dropping knock against the Kiwis as he completed his fifty off just 14 balls.

Abhishek was on fire right from the word go as he toyed with the New Zealand bowlers. He unleashed his carnage and brought up his fifty off just 14 balls with five fours and nine sixes. This is now the fastest half-ton by anyone against New Zealand in T20I cricket and is also the second-quickest fifty by an Indian in the format.

Abhishek fell just two balls short of his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, who had hit a 12-ball half-ton in that famous T20 World Cup 2007 against England. Abhishek now has the second fastest fifty by an Indian to his name.

Fastest fifties by Indians in T20Is:

1 - Yuvraj Singh: 12 balls

2 - Abhishek Sharma: 14 balls

3 - Hardik Pandya: 16 balls

4 - Abhishek Sharma: 17 balls

5 - KL Rahul: 18 balls

India had lost Sanju Samson on the first ball of the chase earlier as Matt Henry cleaned him up. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek provided the hosts with a fiery start before the former departed for 28 off 12 balls. Abhishek kept motoring away along with captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Earlier, New Zealand had handed India a target of 154 in the third T20I. The bowlers performed well as they did not let the Kiwis score big in the first innings. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi were the pick of the bowlers, while Hardik Pandya and Harshit Raba also contributed with the ball. Bumrah, returning after resting the previous match, picked 3/17 in his four overs, while Bishnoi took 2/18 in his four. Hardik took 2/23 in three, while Harshit scalped 1/35 in four as the bowlers set this up.