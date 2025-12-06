Abhishek Sharma creates history, becomes first Indian cricketer to register major record Abhishek Sharma registered a major record as he became the first Indian cricketer to hit 100 sixes in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Services. The southpaw made 62 runs off 34 runs, courtesy of three sixes in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad:

Young India opener Abhishek Sharma has been in blistering form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After smashing 148 against Bengal and 50 versus Baroda, he added 34 more against Puducherry in Punjab’s 54-run win, though he looked unhappy about not converting the start. He made up for it in style in the clash against Services, blasting 62 off 34 deliveries to give Punjab a commanding start in Hyderabad.

During his knock, Abhishek struck three sixes, making him the first Indian cricketer to hit 100 or more T20 sixes in a single calendar year. The 25-year-old also surpassed his own previous record of 87 sixes set in 2024. In 2025, he raised the bar even higher, reaching the historic milestone of 100 sixes in a year.

Most T20 sixes in a calendar year

Indian Player No. of sixes Year Abhishek Sharma 100* 2025 Abhishek Sharma 87 2024 Suryakumar Yadav 85 2022 Suryakumar Yadav 71 2023 Rishabh Pant 66 2018

Notably, in 2025, Abhishek has smacked 47 sixes in international cricket. The remaining 53 were hit in the IPL and in the ongoing SMAT. Now, as things stand, the southpaw is expected to increase the number significantly with the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning on December 9 in Cuttack.

Abhishek’s 2025 highlight reel

Abhishek has been a force to reckon with ever since he made his debut for India in the shorter format. In 2025, particularly, he featured in 17 games, scoring 756 runs at a blistering strike rate of 196.36. He has been phenomenal, to say the least, and has been a key figure in the Indian side in a very short time. The Punjab batter also played a vital role in helping India win the Asia Cup earlier in the year, and will now be eyeing to deliver in the upcoming T20 World Cup in February.

His form in the SMAT will only give him more confidence for the series against South Africa, and if he does well in the known conditions, it will only boost his confidence, which is very important for a player of his calibre as he plays an aggressive brand of cricket.