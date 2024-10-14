Abhimanyu Easwaran pushes hard for back-up opening slot in BGT with 4th straight FC century

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sudip Kumar Gharami and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran continued his superb consistency as he struck his fourth consecutive first-class century in domestic cricket. Easwaran is pushing hard for a back-up opening slot in the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar series with his fourth straight century in the opening round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 clash against Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow.

The 29-year-old is yet to play a game in Indian colours, having been part of numerous India A tours which serve as shadow games for the Test series. He has been on a run-scoring spree in domestic cricket, having smashed over 7500 runs in 98 First-class games at an average just a shade under 50. He hit centuries in the second and third rounds of the Duleep Trophy before slamming tons in the Irani Cup and the opening Ranji Trophy round. Easwaran boasts 27 centuries in first-class cricket now.

With form and runs on his back, Easwaran is pushing hard for a place in the Indian team for the Border-Gasvakar series. He can be seen as a back-up opener and can open in the first Test as captain Rohit Sharma is doubtful for the opening Test in Perth due to personal reasons. Easwaran has been picked in the Indian team previously - against South Africa as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad for the series in 2023/24. However, he has not got a game yet.

India A will be playing two four-day games against Australia A before the series and he must be in the squad for the A tour. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the India A squad for the shadow tour, which gets underway on October 31 in Mackay.

Coming back to the Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh game in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Bengal won the toss and elected to bat first. Easwaran was dismissed cheaply in the first innings for five as Yash Dayal got him caught behind.

Sudip Chatterjee struck a century in the first innings as visitors amassed 311 in the first innings. UP replied back with 292 as Aryan Juyal top-scored, making 92. After missing out on a big knock in the first innings, Easwaran stamped his authority in the second essay, slamming his 27th first-class century as he went unbeaten on 127 when the team declared on 254/3.