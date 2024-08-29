ABF vs SKN Pitch Report: How will surface in Antigua play in CPL 2024 Match 1?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY CPL trophy

The T20 extravaganza in the West Indies, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), is all set to commence on August 30 at 4:30 AM IST with the match between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Evin Lewis will lead the Patriots while Brandon King has been named the skipper of the Falcons.

Some of the top T20 cricketers from different countries will be in action on the opening day itself and expect cricket fans across the world to have a keen eye on the proceedings. A lot of T20 cricket has been played in the West Indies this year with the T20 World Cup also taking place here in June. The tournament opener will be played at Sri Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

As far as the squads are concerned, players like Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Kyle Mayers and Sikandar Raza among other players are part of the Patriots group. The Falcons, meanwhile, have signed the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Sam Billings and Chris Green who have ample experience playing in different T20 leagues across the world

Antigua Pitch Report

The surface in Antigua has been decent this year with the venue hosting high-scoring encounters during the T20 World Cup. However, overall, 125 is the average first-innings score at the venue with 196 being the highest innings score registered by India earlier this year against Bangladesh. With this being the first match of the tournament, expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

CPL Match 1 Antigua - T20 Numbers Games

Matches Played - 37

Matches won batting first - 17

Matches won bowling first - 18

Average first inns scores - 125

Highest total - 196/5 by IND vs BAN

Lowest total - 47 by Oman vs ENG

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Evin Lewis(c), Kyle Mayers, Andre Fletcher(w), Rilee Rossouw, Johann Layne, Sikandar Raza, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan John, Ashmead Nedd, Joshua Da Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Mikyle Louis, Veerasammy Permaul

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad: Brandon King(c), Fakhar Zaman, Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Imad Wasim, Sam Billings(w), Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Justin Greaves, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Joshua James, Teddy Bishop, Kelvin Pitman, Kofi James, Jewel Andrew