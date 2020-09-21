Indian T20 League
  IPL 2020: AB de Villiers hits his 200th six for Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers hits his 200th six for Royal Challengers Bangalore

The former South African star, who smashes 30-ball 51 against SRH, takes his overall 6s tally to 214 in 155 games in the Indian Premier League.

September 21, 2020
File photo of AB de Villiers.

Having a great career for someone like South African cricketer AB de Villiers means the possibility of reaching a milestone in the career is always high. Monday’s Indian Premier League 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be one such day when the 36-year-old batsman breached another record for the latter.

Before getting run out on the day, De Villiers not only smashed his 34th IPL career fifty, he also smashed his 200th six for RCB before following it with another maximum. His 30-ball 51 also helped RCB reach 163/5 at the end of the first innings at the Dubai International Stadium.

His overall six tally in the competition now stands at 214 while amassing 4446 runs in 155 matches. Before moving to RCB in 2011, the South African batsman played three seasons for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

