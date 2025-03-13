AB de Villiers backs Rohit Sharma to continue playing ODIs, says 'he has no reason to retire' Rohit Sharma's retirement speculations were rife during the final of ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 9). However, the Indian skipper made it clear in the press conference that he isn't going anywhere for now and that no rumours should be spread.

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers feels Rohit Sharma has no reason to retire and believes that the India skipper can go down as one of the greatest ODI captains of all time. With Rohit as captain, India have lost only one out of the last 24 matches in ICC white-ball tournaments. India won 10 matches in the ODI World Cup in 2023 and then were unbeaten for eight matches on the trot in the T20 World Cup 2024 before winning all five games to win the Champions Trophy as well. Overall, India have lost only one match across the last three ICC tournaments under Rohit.

However, speculations were rife about his retirement after India's triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy. But Rohit Sharma himself put them to rest, stating that he is not going anywhere for now and not announcing retirement either. Opening up on the same, De Villiers highlighted how well India have done under the 37-year-old.

"Compared to other captains, look at Rohit’s win percentage -- it’s almost 74 per cent, which is substantially more than any other captain of the past. If he keeps going, he will go down as one of the best ODI captains of all time. Rohit has also said he is not retiring and has requested that the rumours be stopped spreading," he said on his Youtube channel.

Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 76 runs off 83 balls in a tricky run-chase of 252 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand and also won the player of the match award. "Why would he retire? With that kind of record not only as captain but also as a batter. That 76 in the final, giving India a fantastic start, laying the foundation for success and leading from the front when the pressure was at its peak," De Vlliers added.

"Rohit Sharma has got no reason to retire. No reason to take any criticism whatsoever. His record speaks for himself. Not only that, but he has also sort of transformed his game. If we have a look at his strike rate in the Powerplay it was quite low for an opening batter but since 2022 his strike rate has risen to 115 in the first powerplay and that’s the difference between good and great. It’s transforming your own game and it never stops.

You have always something to learn and something to do better," De Villiers said.