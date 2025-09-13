Aap Ki Adalat: Shami laughs off Ishant Sharma's PUBG and mutton remark, recalls strong bond with him In a light-hearted chat with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Mohammed Shami recalled Ishant Sharma’s joke about his recovery needs. The pacer also fondly spoke about the unbreakable bond shared among India’s fast bowlers.

New Delhi:

In a heartfelt and humorous moment during an interview with the India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma, pacer Mohammed Shami reminisced about his camaraderie with fellow fast bowler Ishant Sharma, revealing a lighter side to the intense world of international cricket.

During the conversation, Rajat Sharma reminded Shami about Ishant’s previous comments about his recovery process, joking that the Bengal pacer only needs PUBG and some good mutton dishes to bounce back quickly. Reacting to the remark with laughter, Shami highlighted their deep bond and fondly recalled the dominance and camaraderie the Indian pacers once shared, saying it’s something he will never forget.

“We do the job in the same department, and yet Ishant says this. Our bonding is at a different level. I, Ishant, Bhuvneshwar, Umesh, Mohit...Hum saare fast bowlers alag level key..We sat at the back inside the bus, aur agey waley insaan ki itni himmat nahin, coach ki bhi, ki peechey aake baat kare. Itne sharif hain hum log, jab hum baat karte hain. I can never forget this bonding in my life,” Shami said in Aap Ki Adalat.

Shami played vital cog in India’s Test rise

Shami, Ishant, Umesh and Jasprit Bumrah played a vital role in the rise of the Indian Test side. Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the Indian team proved to be a dominant force at home, winning series against Australia, England and South Africa among other countries. Even playing away from home, India played an attacking cricket that was mostly possible due to the success that the bowlers enjoyed.

Shami, in the meantime, proved to be a vital cog in the white-ball set-up as well. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for India in the ODI World Cup history. In the 2023 edition of the marquee tournament, he clinched 24 wickets in just seven matches and finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series. Shami was also part of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, which India won, beating New Zealand in the final.