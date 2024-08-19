Aamer Jamal ruled out of Bangladesh Test series due to back issues

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aamer Jamal.

Pakistan's pace-bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. The pacer, who was included in the squad subject to fitness, has been asked to work on his fitness.

"Right-arm fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh. Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore," PCB wrote in a media statement.

"Aamir is recovering from a back injury which he sustained while playing county cricket this year. The first Test match between Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan will commence from 21 August at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," it added.

No replacement is named for Jamal, which means that Pakistan are likely to go with 14 options for the two Tests. Notably, Pakistan are set to name an all-seam attack for the first Test as spinners Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam were released from the squad to play for Shaheens.

The pacers in Pakistan's squad are Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali.

The PCB has also shifted the second Test from Karachi to Rawalpindi. "Due to the deployment of heavy construction equipment and the need to adhere to tight redevelopment schedules for the National Bank Stadium, which is being prepared for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, has decided to move the second ICC World Test Championship fixture to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," PCB had written in another statement.

"This decision allows cricket spectators and fans to watch the live action of both the Tests, which serve as a preview of a busy and hectic international season for Pakistan cricket. During this period, the national side will play a total of nine Tests, 14 T20Is, and at least 17 ODIs from 21 August to 5 April," it added