What's the point if you don't play him in ODIs: Aakash Chopra bats for India player's inclusion in XI

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chopra urged the team management to play the Indian player in the ODI series against England.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Kuldeep Yadav should be given an opportunity to play in the ODI series against England, which begins on March 23. Kuldeep has spent most of the time in the Indian team on the bench since the resumption of international cricket last year.

The left-arm chinaman bowler played only two international matches since November -- an ODI against Australia (December 2020) and a Test match against England (February 2021).

Chopra urged the team management to play both, Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal in the ODIs.

"You can try what you want in fast bowling but in the spin department, you should please play both Kuldeep and Chahal because if you don't play them here also, then what will Kuldeep do. You don't play him in the Tests or T20s, if you don't play him in the ODIs also then what's the point," Chopra said, as quoted by India Today.

Kuldeep didn't find a place in the T20I squad against England.

Chopra also talked about the possibility of playing both, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in the XI.

"Shreyas Iyer will be batting at No.4. The big question will be if you can fit both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the team. Do it if possible but if not, don't really feel bad about it. But for me the one objective is to win the series," said the former Indian opener.

KL Rahul struggled with form in the T20Is against England and was dropped from the XI in the final match of the series. Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, is at the top of his form and made a comeback to India's limited-overs squad on the back of impressive performances in the red-ball matches for India.