Aakash Chopra issues 'final opportunity' warning to young India cricketer ahead of England series

After a stunning IPL 2024, Abhishek Sharma made his way into India’s T20I set-up and has been regular in the team since. However, the 24-year-old has struggled with consistency and amassed only 256 runs in 12 T20I matches he has played. With Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal rested for the five-match series against England, Abhishek managed to retain his spot but if he struggles to deliver once again, his spot in the squad may get compromised in the future.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra issued a warning and believes that the England series will be the last opportunity Abhishek will get before the selectors move on. The youngster started his international career with a terrific ton against Zimbabwe in the second T20I and showed a lot of potential early on but failed to capitalize on his starts. His opening partner Sanju Samson, on the other hand, has been terrific and Chopra believes that if Abhishek doesn’t improve, Jaiswal can replace him soon.

“Abhishek’s form has been a little up and down. In the beginning, in his second T20I, he scored a century against Zimbabwe. After that, a lot of promise, a lot of potential, but not enough performance. So, I think for Abhishek Sharma, this is the final opportunity, and I really love the kid. I think if he does well, it will be a great thing,” Chopra said in Star Sports’ Game Plan.

“But these 5 matches—go ahead and live your life. Because in these matches, like Sanju has made his name in the last 3 matches, in the same way, Abhishek Sharma will have to do it. Or else, there will be a little change in time, and Jaiswal will come back,” he added.

India will host England in a five-match series starting Wednesday, January 22. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the first T20I. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is set to make his international return while the rest of the squad is likely to be unchanged from India’s series win over South Africa.