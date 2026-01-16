Aakash Chopra backs BCCI over Mustafizur Rahman row amid India-Bangladesh row Aakash Chopra backed the BCCI over KKR releasing Mustafizur Rahman, calling the IPL a domestic matter and stressing national interest. He said bilaterals remain open, as Bangladesh seeks ICC intervention over 2026 T20 World Cup venues.

Navi Mumbai:

Tensions between India and Bangladesh in cricket have escalated in recent weeks, following a series of administrative and sporting decisions that have sparked controversy. The friction began when Kolkata Knight Riders, following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), released Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. The move triggered a strong response from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which subsequently wrote letters to the International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting that their matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup not be held in India. As of now, the ICC has not issued any response to these communications.

In the midst of this diplomatic and sporting tension, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra spoke exclusively to India TV, offering his perspective on the unfolding situation.

“IPL is our domestic tournament, so it is our right to make decisions in our domestic tournament. National interest comes first. BCCI has decided that we do not want players from this country to come. It could be any country like Pakistan or even Maldives. In Maldives, there was even an ‘India Out’ campaign. In such a case, I cannot welcome cricketers from those countries in my domestic tournament,” Chopra said.

Chopra noted that the door is open for bilaterals

Chopra further elaborated on the distinction between domestic and international cricket, emphasising that the BCCI’s decision pertains only to the IPL. He added that the door is open for every team to come and play a bilateral series, if they choose to.

“If the BCCI has made any decision in domestic cricket, I have always stood with BCCI. This is my domestic tournament. At the international level, we have not told anyone that we will not come or will not play bilateral series. Nobody can stop those who want to go. Whoever wants to go, goes. Whoever wants to come, comes, the invitation is open. The rest is for Bangladesh to decide. What is in their interest? If they feel they do not want to come, that is their call,” he added.

The BCB has also taken internal action, removing Director Nazrul Islam from his position as chairman of the finance committee after he made critical comments about Bangladeshi players, including labelling Tamim Iqbal as an “Indian agent.” Reports indicate that two ICC officials are scheduled to visit Bangladesh to meet with board authorities and discuss the ongoing issues.