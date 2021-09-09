Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'A way to use his experience for T20 World Cup': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni's mentor role

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday thanked former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for accepting BCCI's proposal to mentor Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Dhoni will join the Indian support staff in mentoring Virat Kohli and co. as the side chases its first T20 WC trophy since winning the inaugural edition in 2007.

"MS Dhoni's addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 World Cup. I also thank Dhoni for accepting BCCI's offer to help the team for this tournament," Ganguly said, as quoted by the BCCI on their official Twitter profile.

Dhoni was the captain of the side which won the Twenty20 World Cup in 2007, and is also the only captain to have won all major ICC trophies -- the other being 2011 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy and the ICC Test Mace.

On Wednesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed Dhoni's role as mentor for the side in the tournament.

"Mr Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be joining Team India as mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup. I am glad that MS has accepted BCCI's offer and he is keen to contribute to the national team once again. MS will work closely with Mr Ravi Shastri as well as other support staff to provide support and direction to Team India," Shah had said in a virtual interaction to the media.

The BCCI also announced the 15-member Indian squad for the tournament, which saw the return of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the first time in limited overs since 2017.

The 2021 T20 World Cup will begin on October 17 with the qualifiers, while the main tournament starts on October 23.

India will begin their campaign a day later against arch-rivals Pakistan.