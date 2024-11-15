A sneak peek into Rinku Singh's Rs 3.5 crore majestic bungalow with rooftop bar and private pool | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SCREENGRAB Rinku Singh's private bungalow.

Team India's star finisher Rinku Singh has purchased a lavish bungalow in The Golden Estate in Ozone City, Aligarh. The 500-square-yard bungalow is divided into several floors and has a private pool and a rooftop bar. Reports suggest that Rinku has bought the property after spending INR 3.5 crore.

In a video uploaded on YouTube by the Ozone Group

The bungalow has a special section dedicated to Rinku's awards and souvenirs that he has earned on the cricketing field. The centre of attraction is Rinku Singh's willow which he had used to smash Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in an over of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The property has a modular kitchen, a captivating terrace garden and also a private lift for the inmates. "It was my dream to buy a gorgeous home and I have finally realised it. It was love at first sight when I saw this bungalow and with God's plan and grace it now belongs to me," Rinku said in the home tour video.

Take a look at Rinku Singh's property in Aligarh:

