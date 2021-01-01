Friday, January 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. A look at Team India's 2021 calendar; England tour and ICC World T20 biggest of challenges

A look at Team India's 2021 calendar; England tour and ICC World T20 biggest of challenges

After a limited international cricket action last year, Team India brace for an action-filled 2021.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2021 12:02 IST
virat kohli
Image Source : PTI

File photo of Indian cricket team.

After a year that saw limited international cricket action due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI is gearing up the Team India for a action-filled 2021; making it a mouth-watering year for the cricket-mad nation. The years' main attractions are going to be the Asia Cup, England's tour of India and the T20 World Cup.

India will begin the year with the ongoing Australia series with both the modern rivals locked at 1-1 and two Tests to go. The Third Test is slated in Sydney from January 7, followed by Brisbane Test from January 15. 

Related Stories

Soon after their return from Down Under, teh team will host England in a full-fledged series in February; consisting of four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in a long tour for the Englishmen.

After March, in April-May the IPL will return to the nation after a COVID-19 impacted 2020 edition in the UAE. Following the league, Team India will tour Sri Lanka in June and July for T20 series and will stay a bit longer for the Asia Cup soon after. 

The team is also supposed to tour the 2020's postponed Zimbabwe tour after the Asia Cup.

The year's first biggest challenge will come in August when India will travel to England for five Test matches; aiming to revenge last tour's 3-1 drubbing.

 Upon return from England, India will host South Africa for a T20 series right before October-November's ICC T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Co. will then end the year with New Zealand as the visitors for three T20Is and 2 Tests.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News