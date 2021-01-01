A look at Team India's 2021 calendar; England tour and ICC World T20 biggest of challenges

Image Source : PTI File photo of Indian cricket team.

After a year that saw limited international cricket action due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI is gearing up the Team India for a action-filled 2021; making it a mouth-watering year for the cricket-mad nation. The years' main attractions are going to be the Asia Cup, England's tour of India and the T20 World Cup.

India will begin the year with the ongoing Australia series with both the modern rivals locked at 1-1 and two Tests to go. The Third Test is slated in Sydney from January 7, followed by Brisbane Test from January 15.

Soon after their return from Down Under, teh team will host England in a full-fledged series in February; consisting of four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in a long tour for the Englishmen.

After March, in April-May the IPL will return to the nation after a COVID-19 impacted 2020 edition in the UAE. Following the league, Team India will tour Sri Lanka in June and July for T20 series and will stay a bit longer for the Asia Cup soon after.

The team is also supposed to tour the 2020's postponed Zimbabwe tour after the Asia Cup.

The year's first biggest challenge will come in August when India will travel to England for five Test matches; aiming to revenge last tour's 3-1 drubbing.

Upon return from England, India will host South Africa for a T20 series right before October-November's ICC T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Co. will then end the year with New Zealand as the visitors for three T20Is and 2 Tests.