'A great honour': India's T20 World Cup 2024 heroes react after meeting PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Indian cricket team finally arrived home after their historic triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. The new T20 World Champions landed in New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday, July 4 before departing to Mumbai for a victory parade.

Rohit Sharma's men clicked pictures with Narendra Modi and shared their experience with social media posts. Cricketers thanked Narendra Modi for hosting them at PM House and also shared their pictures with fans.

Virat Kohli said it was a great honour meeting PM Narendra Modi in his Instagram post. Star cricketers Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav also thanked PM Modi for his appreciation and motivation.

"What a great honour meeting our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji today, Virat Kohli wrote in his Instagram post. "Narendra Modi, thank you sir for inviting us to the Prime Minister's residence."

Indian cricket team players' reaction after meeting PM Narendra Modi