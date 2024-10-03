5 Interesting facts you should know ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 curtain raiser

Follow us on Image Source : AP ICC Women's T20 World Cup Captain's Day.

The stage is set for yet another ICC event - the second of 2024, as the top 10 teams in the women's circuit gear up to get their hands on the T20 World Cup.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hosting the World Cup which was originally scheduled to be played in Bangladesh. The International Cricket Council was forced to move the marquee tournament to the UAE at the last moment following political unrest in Bangladesh, however, the global governing body has confirmed that Bangladesh will remain the official host.

Format

10 teams are participating in the showpiece event - same as the previous edition which was played in 2023 in South Africa. There is only one change in terms of the participants with Scotland replacing Ireland. Scotland got the better of Ireland at the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers and therefore have earned the right to be here. There are two groups of five teams each and they will play against each other once in the league stage.

The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the semifinals.

Five interesting facts about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

India (Men or women) will be playing in Sharjah for the first time since October 29, 2000.

This is going to be the first Women's T20 World Cup at a neutral venue.

UAE have not qualified for the tournament as they aren't officially hosting the tournament.

None of the ten teams has played a T20I match in Dubai before.

The winners of the tournament will receive a prize money of USD 2.34 million.

Group A

Pakistan Sri Lanka India Australia New Zealand

Group B