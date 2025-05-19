42-year-old James Anderson shines on red-ball comeback after 10 months despite retiring from Test cricket England fast bowler James Anderson retired from international cricket last year at Lord's against the West Indies. He has been with the England team since then as a bowling consultant and is now featuring in County Cricket for Lancashire.

MANCHESTER:

James Anderson is 42 years old, but when it comes to moving the red ball, he is still a champion. He took the field after 10 months, on May 17, for Lancashire in County Cricket and proved his mettle yet again. Opening the bowling for his team, Anderson returned with the figures of 3/53 in 12 overs, picking up the wickets of the openers of Derbyshire.

His delivery to send back Caleb Jewell was an absolute jaffa as it shattered the off-stump of the batter. He then returned to send back David Lloyd with a brilliant short ball that caught the batter by surprise. Anderson's third and last wicket was of Zak Chappell, who scored 24 runs before getting out.

Thanks to his spell, Lancashire skittled Derbyshire for 314 runs in the first innings and took a lead of 144 runs in the first innings. Earlier, Lancashire posted 458 runs in the first innings on the back of a 141-run knock from Luke Wells. Matty Hurst, George Bell and George Balderson supported him well with half-centuries.

As for Anderson, he is yet to bowl in the second innings and will play a crucial role if Lancashire have to pull off a win on the final day of the clash. In the second innings, the Lancs are 141/6 and have a lead of 285 runs in their final essay. Lancashire will be aiming to take the lead past the 350-run mark before declaring their innings. All eyes will be on Anderson who will be keen winning the game for Lancashire on his comeback.