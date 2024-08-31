308 runs in T20 innings! South Delhi put up massive score as LSG batter turns on beast mode

Follow us on Image Source : DPL Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya.

South Delhi Superstarz breached the 300-run total in the Delhi Premier League 2024 with a jaw-dropping outing against North Delhi Strikers. Playing in their 8th match of the season, South Delhi put up 308/5 in their 20 overs with centuries coming in from two stars.

Team skipper and Lucknow Super Giants player Ayush Badoni turned on his beast mode, scoring 165 from 55 balls, whereas Priyansh Arya made 120 from 50 deliveries. The duo partnered for a huge 286-run stand from 99 balls to help the team put up a huge score at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

More to follow...