3 records Virat Kohli can break in India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai

Batting maestro Virat Kohli is set to make his return to Test cricket as he gears up for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh. After missing the five-match series against England earlier in the year, Kohli would be hungry to make his mark at home in the series that gets underway from September 19 onwards.

It has now become a common practice that whenever Kohli steps out, there are some records on offer. The same goes for the India vs Bangladesh Test series. When the Indian star takes the field, he will have his eyes set on three records.

Virat Kohli set to break Sachin Tendulkar's record

The modern master Kohli is a little away from breaking a massive record of Sachin Tendulkar in International cricket. Kohli needs just 58 runs to become the fastest player to hit 27000 runs in International cricket, breaking Tendulkar's record of 27K runs in 623 innings. Kohli has made 26942 runs in 591 innings and has all the time in the world to break this record, while Sachin made 27K runs in 623 innings.

Kohli 11 runs away from another major feat

Meanwhile, the former Indian skipper is on the cusp of registering another major milestone. Kohli needs just 11 runs to reach 12000 International runs at home. He will become just the fifth player with 12K runs at home in the three formats and the only active player to do so. Sachin Tendulkar (14192), Ricky Ponting (13117), Jacques Kallis (12305) and Kumar Sangakkara (12043) are the only players to have breached the mark so far.

Kohli 152 runs away from another milestone, Bradman's record in sights

The batting icon is closing in on another feat in Test cricket. Kohli has made 8848 runs in Test cricket so far and stands on the cusp of getting to 9000 runs in the format. The 35-year-old needs 152 runs to reach the mark, which will make him the fourth Indian to have hit this many runs in the format. Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13288) and Sunil Gavaskar (10122) are the only others in this list.

If Virat gets 152 runs in the opening Test, he will also go past Bradman in a major record list. Kohli is tied with Bradman with 29 Test tons and if he gets one more in the opener or in the second one, he will go past the legendary Australian batter.