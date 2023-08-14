3 Indian players who played for Pakistan after partition in 1947

Follow us on Image Source : THEREALPCB TWITTER Only three players have played for both India and Pakistan

76 years ago, a country was divided into two by the British, who only ruled over it for more than 200 years. Families were separated, many lost their lives but India got its independence, as did Pakistan, a country born out of independent India. Since then, it has been a love-hate relationship between the two nations, whether politically, culturally, socially, or in sports.

The 26/11 attacks and then the further attacks in 2016 have completely stopped the cricketing relations between the two countries. The bilateral haven't happened since 2013 and the only time these two sides meet are either in the continental tournaments or global. It's still the most anticipated and most watched game in the sport and will continue to be for centuries.

Interestingly, there have been only a handful of players, who have played for both India and Pakistan. While several players in the past and the present have plied their trade for country other than their own in cricket but owing to several factors, the number is very low for India and Pakistan. Here's a look at all the three-

1. Amir Elahi

Average of 25, taking 506 wickets in 119 matches, Amir Elahi was a genius of his time. Elahi, who started his career as a medium pacer but later switched to leg-breaks, played a total of six Test matches from 1947. Elahi made his debut for India in Sydney in 1947 but went on to play five more matches for Pakistan in 1952-53.

2. Abdul Hafeez Kardar

Known as 'Father of Pakistan Cricket', Abdul Hafeez Kardar was one of the most influential figures of cricket during the time of the independence. A left-handed batter known to take on the bowler to hit it straight over his head and equally potent left-arm spinner, Kardar played three Tests for India before playing 23 matches for Pakistan. Kardar became captain of Pakistan in 1952 and his debut was against India only.

3. Gul Mohammad

Involved in a couple of matches against Don Bradman in 1947/48, a left-handed batter Gul Mohammad played eight Test matches for India from 1946 to 1955 before playing his last for Pakistan in 1956 against Australia in Karachi. Not just as a cricketer, Gul Mohammad is also known as a principled cricket administrator.

